FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 12,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

