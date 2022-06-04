FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.75

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.75 and last traded at $170.60, with a volume of 5541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $3,598,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

