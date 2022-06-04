FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.75

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.75 and last traded at $170.60, with a volume of 5541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.53.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.43.
In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $3,598,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
