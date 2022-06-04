Fundamental Research Reiterates $0.86 Price Target for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Fundamental Research set a $0.86 target price on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Golden Minerals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

