FunFair (FUN) 1-Day Volume Tops $47.11 Million

FunFair (FUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

