Fuse Network Hits Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $6.25 million and $376,016.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 573.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.63 or 0.07537236 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00445941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031764 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

