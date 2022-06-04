Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GAU. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of GAU stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

