Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

GLPEY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($13.12) to €11.50 ($12.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 25,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.