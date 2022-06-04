Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

