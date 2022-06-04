GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 12,917,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,453,581. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

