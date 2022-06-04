Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

GTES stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

