GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading Up 3.1%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €37.57 ($40.40) and last traded at €37.57 ($40.40). Approximately 255,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.45 ($39.19).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on G1A shares. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

