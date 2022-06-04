Geeq One Day Volume Reaches $739,800.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $3.71 million and $739,800.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,288,890 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.