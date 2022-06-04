Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 7th (NASDAQ:GGAAU)

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 7th. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of GGAAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

