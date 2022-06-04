Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $731,464.62 and approximately $1,333.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

