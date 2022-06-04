Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $922.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.19. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gevo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in Gevo by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 401,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 223,834 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gevo by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

