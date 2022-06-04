GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. 1,627,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,106. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

