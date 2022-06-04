GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP boosted its position in GitLab by 9.7% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTLB traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 1,627,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

