Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,570.78.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $68.91 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.878 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

