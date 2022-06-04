Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 13th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

SRET opened at $8.55 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000.

