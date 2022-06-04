GlobalData (LON:DATA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,225.50

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,225.50 ($15.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,131 ($14.31). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 1,157.50 ($14.64), with a volume of 3,486 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,222.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,299.71.
GlobalData Company Profile (LON:DATA)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.