GlobalData (LON:DATA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,225.50

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,225.50 ($15.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,131 ($14.31). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 1,157.50 ($14.64), with a volume of 3,486 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,222.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,299.71.

Get GlobalData alerts:

GlobalData Company Profile (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.