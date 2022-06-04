Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $198.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,318. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.33.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.