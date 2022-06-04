Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.
NYSE:GLOB traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $198.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,318. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.33.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
