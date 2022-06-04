Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of GLOB traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.84. The stock had a trading volume of 316,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,318. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.74 and its 200 day moving average is $247.33.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Globant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

