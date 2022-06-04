GoByte Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $267,891.89 and approximately $31.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

