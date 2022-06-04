Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
AUMN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.74.
About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
