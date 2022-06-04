Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.22. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

