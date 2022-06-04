Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.

Oatly Group stock opened at 4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.80. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.19.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

