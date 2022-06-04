Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 191,257 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 143,727 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 100.2% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 147,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

