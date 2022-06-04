Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.55.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $404.41 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

