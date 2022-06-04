Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,029.22

Graft (GRFT) traded 195.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Graft has a market cap of $175,029.22 and $29.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded up 356.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00648468 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

