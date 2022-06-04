Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

NYSE GDOT opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $221,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 85.4% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

