Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.75

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 195098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

