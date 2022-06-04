Greenville Federal Financial Co. (OTC:GVFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Greenville Federal Financial Co. (OTC:GVFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of GVFF opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49. Greenville Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Greenville Federal Financial Company Profile

Greenville Federal Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Greenville Federal that provides financial services in Greenville, Ohio. It offers checking, saving, and term certificate accounts, as well as individual retirement and health saving accounts; and auto, business, construction, home equity, and mortgage loans.

