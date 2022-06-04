Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

NYSE:PAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.85. 22,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,284. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $167.24. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

