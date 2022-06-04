Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after acquiring an additional 411,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,656,000 after buying an additional 343,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

UDR stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

