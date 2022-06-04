Hathor 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 7% against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $40.17 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.01355984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00410454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 907,689,904 coins and its circulating supply is 231,744,904 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.