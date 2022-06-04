Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

HAYW opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 45,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $653,675.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,565.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,802,997 shares of company stock valued at $136,183,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 446,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Hayward by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hayward by 2,088.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 48,365 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

