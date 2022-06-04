HC Wainwright Cuts I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $70.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

