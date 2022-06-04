Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

