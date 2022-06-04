Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

HPE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 9,442,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,496,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

