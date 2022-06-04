Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

