Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.63) target price on the stock.

HIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,444.29 ($30.92).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,673 ($21.17) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,703 ($34.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,884.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,026.04.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.15), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($691,624.80).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

