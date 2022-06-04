Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Cap of $228.67 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Hive has a market capitalization of $228.67 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000269 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 428,942,252 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

