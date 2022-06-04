HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $665.40.

HMSVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt cut HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

HMSVF remained flat at $$14.67 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.