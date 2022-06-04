Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

HMC stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 12.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 64.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

