Honest Price Up 1.3% This Week (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $71,071.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 621.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.71 or 0.07513344 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00447397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

