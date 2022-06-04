Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.52

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHILY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (HHILY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.