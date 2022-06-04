Horizon Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $69,002.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00891749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00433992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

