Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0275 on Top Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.10 million and $71,947.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00290279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00444569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

