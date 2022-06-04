Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.