Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

HRL stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,058,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

